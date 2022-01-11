Recipe: Thai Chicken Coconut Curry by Chef Kevin Belton
Chef Kevin Belton has two curry recipes to help you spice up your weekday.
Wednesday, Jan. 12 is National Curried Chicken Day. Chef Kevin Belton has two curry recipes to help you spice up your weekday.
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. coconut or olive oil
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 1 lb. chicken breast or thighs, boneless and diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. ginger, grated
- 2 tsp. ground coriander
- 1- 13oz. can coconut milk
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 to 3 Tbsp. Thai red curry paste or to taste
- 1 tsp kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper, or to taste
- 3 cups spinach leaves
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped for garnishing
- rice, quinoa, or naan, optional for serving
Directions:
- To a large skillet, add the oil, over medium-high heat sauté onions until they begin to soften about 5 minutes.
- Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, or until chicken is done.
- Add the garlic, ginger, coriander, and cook for about 1 minute, or until fragrant; stir frequently.
- Add the coconut milk, carrots, Thai curry paste, salt, pepper, and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to medium, and allow mixture to gently boil for about 5 minutes, or until liquid volume has reduced as much as desired and thickens slightly.
- Add the spinach, lime juice, and sugar, stir to combine. Cook until spinach has wilted and is tender, about 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and optionally add brown sugar, additional curry paste, salt, pepper, etc. to taste.
- Evenly sprinkle with the cilantro and serve immediately.
