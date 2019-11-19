NEW ORLEANS — Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

This edition of our "360 In the Kitchen" cookbook series focuses on dishes that are perfect for the long, hot south Louisiana summer. Coping with the heat and humidity of a New Orleans summer has been a way of life here from the beginning. From salads and dishes with lighter sauces to icy cool desserts, our cookbook gives you some creative recipe ideas to try without sacrificing any of the flavor that New Orleans cooks are known for.

Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. salt

1 lb. rigatoni or pasta of your choice

8 Tbsp. butter

1/2 cup muenster cheese, shredded

1⁄2 cup cheddar jack cheese, shredded

1⁄2 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

1⁄2 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

2 cups half-and-half

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper, fresh ground

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Lightly butter a deep 2 1/2-quart baking dish. Fill a large pot with water, add salt and bring to a rapid boil. Add pasta and cook for 7 minutes, or until somewhat tender. Drain well, and return to the pot. Meanwhile in a small saucepan, melt 8 Tbsp. butter. Stir into pasta. In a large bowl, combine all of the shredded cheeses. To the pasta, add 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheeses, half and half and the eggs, salt and pepper mixing well. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, and top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and bubbly.

