Recipe: Turkey (or chicken) Tetrazzini

Use some of your leftover Thanksgiving turkey on this twist on a classic recipe from Chef Kevin Belton!

NEW ORLEANS — Turkey (or chicken) Tetrazzini

Cooking spray

1 lb. spaghetti

6 Tbsp. butter, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. baby bella & shiitake mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 lb. roast turkey, chopped

1 cup white cheddar, shredded

1 cup frozen peas

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add mushrooms and wine and cook until most of wine is absorbed and mushrooms are soft, 5 minutes.

Add remaining 4 tablespoons butter to skillet, then whisk in flour and cook until golden, 3 minutes. Slowly add broth and cream and whisk until no lumps remain. Simmer until thickened, 5 minutes.

Add turkey, cheese, peas, Creole seasoning, salt, and oregano and toss until combined. Add cooked spaghetti and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper then transfer mixture into prepared dish.

In a medium bowl, toss to combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan, and oil. Top baking dish evenly with breadcrumb mixture.

Bake until top is golden and cheese is melty, 25 minutes.

Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

