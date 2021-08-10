Recipes for National S'mores Day & back to school meal prep

Chef Kev has recipes for a variety of tasty pasta salads to grab on the way out the door, plus some s'mores cookies for dessert.

NEW ORLEANS — Greek Pasta Salad Lunch

Ingredients

1 cup pasta cooked and tossed with olive oil

2 oz. green olives pimento stuffed

2 oz. feta cheese, crumbles

2 oz. cucumbers, diced

2 oz. red onion, diced

2 oz. grape tomatoes

2 oz. Tzatziki ranch dressing

BLT Pasta Salad Lunch

Ingredients

1 cup pasta cooked and tossed with olive oil

2 oz. bacon, cooked crisp

1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped

2 oz. grape tomatoes, halved

2 oz. ranch dressing

BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad Lunch

Ingredients

1 cup pasta cooked and tossed with olive oil

4 oz. rotisserie chicken, chopped

2 oz. green onions, sliced

2 oz. black beans

2 oz. whole kernel corn

2 oz cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

2 oz. ranch dressing mixed with BBQ sauce

Caesar Pasta Salad Lunch

Ingredients

1 cup pasta cooked and tossed with olive oil

2 oz. Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped

4 oz. rotisserie chicken, chopped

2 oz. Caesar dressing

Directions

Assemble containers, but putting ingredients for each individual pasta salad into lunch container and add small 2 ounce portion cup of dressing.

Just before serving, pour dressing over top.

Secure lid and shake

S’mores Cookies

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour

3/4 cup Cake Flour

1 tsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

8 Tbsp. butter, room temperature

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

6 sheets graham crackers, crushed

4.4 oz. Hershey Chocolate Bar, broken into chunks

1/2 cup chocolate chips, milk or semi sweet

small marshmallows

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cake flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Place the butter into the bowl, using a mixer cream the butter for about 30 seconds then add in both sugars and blend until incorporated and creamy.

Then add in the egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract. Blend until mixed. If any of the mixture gets stuck on the beaters or side of the bowl use a rubber spatula to knock it off.

On low speed, gradually add in the dry ingredients. I add in about ¼ cup at a time.

Individually add in graham crackers, Hershey's chocolate, chocolate chips, and marshmallows until incorporated.

Decorate cookies with graham cracker pieces and chocolate chunks if desired. On a sheet pan coated with parchment paper bake at 375 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Let cool.

