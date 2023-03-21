Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Green Magic Sauce, Cilantro Sauce

NEW ORLEANS —
Green Magic Sauce
Ingredients
1 avocado
1 cup packed parsley and cilantro leaves
1 jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed
3 garlic cloves
juice of one or two limes
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 cup pistachios
Directions
Pulse all ingredients – except pistachios – in a food processor until incorporated.
Add pistachios and pulse until mostly smooth depending on the consistency you desire.
Serve as a dip, spread, or sauce — or add additional water or oil to thin the sauce for use as a dressing or a marinade.
Cilantro Sauce
Ingredients
1 bunch of fresh cilantro
1/2 cup olive oil
2 Tbsp. white vinegar
4 garlic cloves
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
1/4 to 1/2 cup water, if needed
Directions
Blend everything up for about a minute until smooth. Add the water if you need more volume in the blender to make it run smoothly. Season to taste. Great as a salad dressing, or marinade.