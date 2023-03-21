Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Green Magic Sauce, Cilantro Sauce

Chef Belton whips up some delicious sauces for National Sauce month.

NEW ORLEANS — Green Magic Sauce

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 cup packed parsley and cilantro leaves

1 jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed

3 garlic cloves

juice of one or two limes

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 cup pistachios

Directions

Pulse all ingredients – except pistachios – in a food processor until incorporated.

Add pistachios and pulse until mostly smooth depending on the consistency you desire.

Serve as a dip, spread, or sauce — or add additional water or oil to thin the sauce for use as a dressing or a marinade.

Cilantro Sauce

Ingredients

1 bunch of fresh cilantro

1/2 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. white vinegar

4 garlic cloves

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 to 1/2 cup water, if needed

Directions