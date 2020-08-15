x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Recipes

'To celebrate her birthday' | Julia Child's Sole Meunière

When Julia Child had her first meal in France, Sole Meunière was the second course. Chef Kevin Belton will use speckled trout instead of sole

NEW ORLEANS — To honor Julia Child on her birthday, Chef Kevin Belton said he wanted to cook one of Julia Child's dishes the way she would've done it herself.

Chef Kevin Belton said he grew up watching Julia Child on TV, and he hopes kids will benefit from seeing him cook on TV as much as he did from watching her.

"One of the things I love about French cooking: It's simple; it's to the point," the chef said during a Facebook Live stream. "It's simple flavors. It's nice and simple." 

Julia Child’s Sole Meunière

Ingredients:

  • 4 to 6 skinless, boneless filets of sole
  • 1-2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 5 to 6 Tbsp. clarified butter
  • fresh parsley, chopped
  • lemon wedges
  • 2 Tbsp. capers (optional)

Instructions:

  • Layout and pat dry the fillets. 
  • Season with Creole seasoning.
  • Dredge in a light coating of flour, brushing off excess with your fingers.
  • In a skillet on medium-high heat, pour in clarified butter and heat until just before browning.
  • Place fillets in the pan, without overcrowding, about 3 to 4 a skillet. 
  • Brown on one side about 1 to 2 minutes, and carefully flip over to brown the other side.
  • Remove fish to a platter
  • Add capers to butter and heat for a minute. Pour capers and butter over fish.
  • Garnish with lemon and fresh parsley.

"Happy Birthday, Julia. We will never forget you," Chef Kevin Belton said.

RELATED: Creamsicle Cookies: an old school summertime flavor just in time for back to school

RELATED: Chef Kevin Belton's Fried Ice Cream recipe

RELATED: Recipe: Creamy Prosecco Chicken with Mushrooms

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020