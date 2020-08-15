'To celebrate her birthday' | Julia Child's Sole Meunière

When Julia Child had her first meal in France, Sole Meunière was the second course. Chef Kevin Belton will use speckled trout instead of sole

NEW ORLEANS — To honor Julia Child on her birthday, Chef Kevin Belton said he wanted to cook one of Julia Child's dishes the way she would've done it herself.

Chef Kevin Belton said he grew up watching Julia Child on TV, and he hopes kids will benefit from seeing him cook on TV as much as he did from watching her.

"One of the things I love about French cooking: It's simple; it's to the point," the chef said during a Facebook Live stream. "It's simple flavors. It's nice and simple."

Julia Child’s Sole Meunière

Today is Julia Child’s birthday. A trailblazer&chef that influenced me so much. Today on my @WWLTV Facebook Live at 1:30cst,I will be making one of her beloved dishes&one of the 1st dishes she ate when she arrived in Paris. Please join me &help me wish her a Happy Birthday #beon4 pic.twitter.com/Un7iiOIeuT — Chef Kevin Belton (@ChefKevinBelton) August 15, 2020

Ingredients:

4 to 6 skinless, boneless filets of sole

1-2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 cup flour

5 to 6 Tbsp. clarified butter

fresh parsley, chopped

lemon wedges

2 Tbsp. capers (optional)

Instructions:

Layout and pat dry the fillets.

Season with Creole seasoning.

Dredge in a light coating of flour, brushing off excess with your fingers.

In a skillet on medium-high heat, pour in clarified butter and heat until just before browning.

Place fillets in the pan, without overcrowding, about 3 to 4 a skillet.

Brown on one side about 1 to 2 minutes, and carefully flip over to brown the other side.

Remove fish to a platter

Add capers to butter and heat for a minute. Pour capers and butter over fish.

Garnish with lemon and fresh parsley.

"Happy Birthday, Julia. We will never forget you," Chef Kevin Belton said.

