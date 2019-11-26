Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free summertime recipes.

Vegetable Bake with leftover Thanksgiving Turkey

Ingredients:

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

3/4 cup red or yellow sweet pepper, chopped

1/2 cup onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. dried thyme, crushed

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups milk

1 package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well drained

2 cups rice, cooked

2 cups cooked turkey, chopped

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, finely shredded

Directions

In a 12-inch skillet cook and stir mushrooms, sweet pepper, onion and garlic in melted butter over medium heat until tender. Stir in flour, Creole seasoning, thyme and black pepper. Slowly stir in milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in spinach, rice, turkey and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese. Spoon mixture into a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake, covered, in a 350 degrees oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake about 10 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

