Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries
- Servings: 4
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Level of Difficult: Easy
- Type of Recipe: Low Carb
Ingredients:
- Zucchini, 500 g
- Garlic Clove, crushed, 1
- Egg, 1
- Oat Milk, 1 Tsp
- Breadcrumps, 4 Tbsp
- Dried Oregano, 1 Tsp
- Olive Oil, 3 Tbsp
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces.
- Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well.
- On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready.
- Grease a large baking tray with 1 tbsp. of olive oil.
- Dip the zucchini in the egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs and place on the baking tray. Place the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Turn the fries 2-3 times during this time, drizzling them with the remaining 2 tbsp. of olive oil.
- Season with salt and serve.
Macros per single serving:
- Calories: 177
- Protein: 5
- Carbs: 14
- Fat: 12
