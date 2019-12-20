NEW ORLEANS — As much as we like to think we embrace change here in New Orleans, I think a lot of us like to hold on to how things have been.

That's clear when it comes to our favorite foods and where to get them. When those places go away, New Orleanians have a very hard time letting go.

“They have memories of these places that go back generations, and that really matters in this town. It’s something people in New Orleans love to talk about. It's something that people in New Orleans feel connects them. It's something when they come home, they like to go their favorite places," said Ian McNulty, food writer for The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

2019 saw some big closings in the restaurant scene. That includes Morning Call's departure from City Park.

"That's the kind of place that goes back to childhood. People remember the beignets and coffee, the people who took you there. These are memories that are hard wired in New Orleans people. When places like that close or even change, gosh, it makes a real impact,” said McNulty.

After a contentious bidding war, the long-time coffee and beignet joint in the park lost to Cafe du Monde, which is now settling in quite well.

Gene's Po-boys also closed its doors this year.

In a run that lasted more than 50 years, Gene's became a fixture in the city and was even featured in the Simpson's and Rapper Drake's video.

I spoke with owner Gene Theriot just before he shut down this past summer.

"Change is always going to happen, but better change is what we look for,” said Theriot.

McNulty says perhaps the most shocking shutdown this year was Sucre.

"It was so abrupt, and it came with a cloud over the company. There had been reports of sexual harassment there for a while, but the company just up and closed. One day they were doing business. The next day their doors were locked," said McNulty.

Other notable closures included the Praline Connection on Frenchmen Street and Mondo in Lakeview, which moved to the new airport.

Regardless of why they closed, they're now gone. As much we love food here in New Orleans, we also love to reminisce.

On the flip side, McNulty says there is a bit of a resurgence in the French Quarter, with several new restaurants that opened this year.

