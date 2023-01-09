Metairie restaurant closing after 47 years

They will close their doors for good Sunday after serving brunch.

NEW ORLEANS — Riccobono's Peppermill is closing after 47 years in business, according to a report from our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The restaurant has been a Metairie dining staple for almost fifty years.

Owner Vincent Riccobono says he is retiring.

“I know people who grew up in the restaurant,” Riccobono told NOLA.com Thursday. “That's why it’s been a hard disconnect, real hard.

