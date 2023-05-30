Robots serve the appetizers at a new Metairie restaurant

“We always suggest people order appetizers just so they can see the robots. Appetizers are free, except for our oysters," Christopher Do said.

METAIRIE, La. — Crazy Hotpot opened in Metairie in January.

“It was a rough start," Christopher Do said. “We were still trying to figure out how to get food out to customers, and it was just the wrong program.”

Now some of their servers are getting attention. Specifically, the robots that bring out the appetizers.

“We always suggest people order appetizers just so they can see the robots. Appetizers are free, except for our oysters," Do said.

The robots deliver the appetizers and kids like Brady Branch love them.

“I was just like, woah. I was just like, that’s cool, and I’ve never seen one before," Branch said.

The food is an experience in itself.

“The hot pot meal is from far eastern China and it’s a communal meal," Do said.

First, you select a broth and let it boil.

Then, you gather the ingredients you want and cook them in the broth.

At that point, you might hear a tune and see a robot approaching your table.

Crazy Hotpot said they don't know of any other local restaurant with robots as servers.

“We can program them to sing Happy Birthday," Do said.

Crazy Hotpot is $30 per adult or $15.99 for kids ages 12 and under.

They're located at 3322 N Turnbull Drive in Metairie off of Veterans Blvd.

The restaurant is open 12 -11 p.m. weekdays. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. on the weekends.