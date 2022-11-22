Safety tips for turkey frying

The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving Day ranks as the number one day of the year when home cooking fires happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving is just days away and many of you may have plans to fry a turkey.

The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving Day ranks as the number one day of the year when home cooking fires happen.

Here's why using deep fryer can be dangerous, according to the New Orleans Fire Department:

Many units easily tip over, spilling the hot oil from the cooking pot.

If the cooking pot is overfilled with oil, the oil may spill out of the unit when the turkey is placed into the cooking pot.

Oil may hit the burner/flames causing a fire to engulf the entire unit.

Partially frozen turkeys placed into the fryer can cause a spillover effect.

This too may result in an extensive fire.

This too may result in an extensive fire. With no thermostat controls, the units also have the potential to overheat the oil to the point of combustion.

The sides of the cooking pot, lid and pot handles get dangerously hot, posing severe burn hazards.

If you must use a turkey fryer, here are some tips from NOFD for safer use:

Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other material that can burn.

﻿﻿Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.

﻿﻿Never leave the fryer unattended.

Most units do not have thermostat controls. If you don't watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.

Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use. Even after use, never allow children or pets near the turkey fryer. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot, for hours after use.

To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.

﻿﻿Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades. Oil and water don't mix, and water causes oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.

﻿﻿The National Turkey Federation recommends refrigerator thawing and allowing approximately 24 hours for every five pounds of bird thawed in the refrigerator.

﻿﻿Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. In the event of an emergency immediately call 911 for help.

Even after use, never allow children or pets near the turkey fryer. The oil inside the cooking pots remains dangerously hot, hours after use.