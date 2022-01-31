Seafood and dessert crepe recipes

NEW ORLEANS —
Crepes
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup water
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
Directions
- Whisk flour, and salt together in a large bowl.
- Mix in eggs, milk, water, and butter. Using a hand beater, mix until smooth.
- Lightly brush with butter an 8-inch skillet or crêpe pan, and heat until bubbly on medium heat.
- Pour in 1/4 cup batter and swirl it around to coat the pan.
- Cook until top is dry and bottom is light. Flip and cook the other side.
- Stack on top of each other and keep warm.
- You can make the crêpes ahead and stack them with waxed paper between each one, and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Seafood Crepes
Ingredients
- 6 mushrooms, chopped
- 3 Tbsp. sliced green onion
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cups crawfish,and shrimp, cooked and chopped
- 1⁄4 cup heavy cream
- 4 oz. cream cheese, cubed
- 3 Tbsp. parsley, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
- 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. sherry wine or apple cider vinegar
- 16 crepes
- 1 cup pepper jack cheese, grated
- 1⁄4 cup green onions, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and set out 2 (7 x 12-inch) baking dishes.
- Sauté the mushrooms and sliced green onion in butter until tender; stir in garlic. Add the seafood, cream, cream cheese, and parsley to the pan, and season with Creole seasoning and salt. Cook, gently stirring over medium heat, until the cheese has melted. Stir in sherry or apple cider vinegar.
- In each crepe, place 1/4 cup seafood filling, roll, and place seam side down in a baking dish. Top crêpes with the pepper jack cheese and green onions and place in oven until the crepes are hot, approximately 15 minutes.
Lemon Crepes with Blueberry Frosting
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 cup water
- 4 Tbsp. butter,
- melted zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- Blueberry Cream Cheese Filling
- 8 oz. cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 3/4 cup blueberries
Directions
- Sift together flour, and salt and set aside.
- In a large bowl combine eggs, milk, water, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest and whisk until combined.
- Beat in flour mixture until smooth with no lumps.
- In a separate bowl add softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla and beat with an electric beater until smooth and combined.
- Add blueberries and smash with a fork until combined.
- Set aside and as it sits the blueberry juice will dye the filling a light purple.
- Heat a lightly greased pan over medium high heat and pour about 1/4 c. of batter into the pan.
- As you are pouring the batter rotate the pan with your other hand to spread out the batter into a circle as thin as possible.
- Cook until top is dry and the bottom is light.
- Flip and cook the other side.
- Serve. with blueberry filling. Top with more lemon zest, drizzle with maple syrup and dust with powdered sugar.