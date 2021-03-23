Seafood pasta salad from the Southern Food & Beverage Museum

Chef Dee Lavigne has a Lenten recipe for seafood pasta salad that's easy to make and enjoy

NEW ORLEANS — Chef Dee Lavigne with the Southern Food and Beverage Museum demonstrated this easy seafood pasta salad recipe, which is perfect for lent.

More info about the museum is at southernfood.org.

Seafood Pasta Salad

Servings: About 8

Ingredients

For the salad

· 1 lb. imitation crabmeat, chopped

· 1 lb. cooked shrimp (peeled and deveined)

· 16 oz. shell noodles (precooked and cooled)

· 1 4 oz. can of black olives

· ⅓ cup sliced green onion

· 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

For the dressing

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise

· 1/2 cup Ranch dressing

· 1 Tbsp. sugar

· 2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

In a large bowl add the crabmeat, shrimp, black olives, green onion, parsley and the cooked pasta shells. Mix everything together.

In a separate bowl combine the sugar, the Cajun seasoning, mayo and Ranch dressing.

With the dressing mixed, add a little at a time to the large bowl with the pasta. You can adjust the creaminess of the salad to your liking. Mix everything together really well

Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator until the salad is completely chilled.