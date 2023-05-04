Shrimp recalled for possible listeria contamination

Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems.

NEW ORLEANS — Shrimp sold at several popular grocery stores have been recalled over concerns that some bags may be contaminated with listeria.

Frozen 16-20 count packs of Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp with a best by date of 04/05/2023 are all listed in the recall.

The shrimp was sold at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.

Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Anybody who has one of these bags is encouraged to either get a refund or throw it away.

All sales of the shrimp have been suspended while the FDA works to find the source of the problem.

