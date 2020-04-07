x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

food

Shrimp: Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing on Monday

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds and all state waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open to shrimping until further notice.
Credit: Paul Murphy

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana will close its spring inshore shrimping season Monday evening because biologists are finding more juvenile white shrimp. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says all remaining inshore waters between the Mississippi and Texas state lines will close at 6 p.m. Monday. This includes the Louisiana portion of Mississippi Sound.  

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds and all state waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open to shrimping until further notice.  

Closing the inshore waters will protect these developing shrimp so they can grow to more marketable sizes.  

More Stories: 

RELATED: Few Louisiana prisoners furloughed amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Judge retires, ending investigation by judiciary commission

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jun 29, 2020