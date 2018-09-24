NEW ORLEANS - Chetwan Smith grew up in New Orleans, so her diet was full of the local classics like jambalaya, pralines, and the classic soul food menu items.

But 10 years ago, when she was pregnant with her daughter, doctors kept telling her that she was on the verge of high blood pressure. That is when she started looking for ways to change her diet.

Smith switched over to a vegan diet, eliminating animal products from her dinner for the most part. She traded fried chicken for fried cauliflower and created a meatless Jambalaya.

When she decided to open a soul food restaurant, she let go of the meat and dairy but did not want to let go of her New Orleans roots.

"That was my goal when I started this, to ' veganize ' the traditional New Orleans cuisine that we are used to eating like red beans and rice," she said. "It just doesn't have any meat."

Smith opened Sweet Soulfood on Broad Street in April 2018 but she officially started the business five years ago under the name "Sweet Vegan Treats." Apparently, she wasn't the only one who wanted healthier options with a New Orleans flair.

"The response has been phenomenal," Smith said. "I am grateful to everyone who has been good to us."

Even R&B singer-songwriter Neyo stopped at the restaurant.

While crowds and celebrity visits are great, Smith says her business is all about family.

"I am just happy that my family is here with me and we are doing this together," Smith said.

Smith's 10-year-old son Antwan and 9-year-old daughter Aleesia work the register, clean tables and help serve customers.

Those customers love the ice cream bar, which has every flavor from cookies and cream to bananas foster. And yes, the ice cream is vegan too.

"This is a one-stop shop. You get to have your cake and eat it too," Smith says.

Sheba Turk can be reached at sturk@wwltv.com

