Storms extend Louisiana fisheries COVID-19 aid deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. — Damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta has prompted Louisiana to extend the deadline for fisheries' workers and businesses to apply for help under a coronavirus pandemic program.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that instead of ending Monday, the application period will now last through Nov. 23.

Secretary Jack Montoucet says that will give people more time to repair and get services to their homes and to take care of their families' immediate needs.

The department has $14.6 million in federal coronavirus relief money for Louisiana's fishing industry.

