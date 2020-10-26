x
Storms extend Louisiana fisheries COVID-19 aid deadline

Secretary Jack Montoucet says that will give people more time to repair and get services to their homes and to take care of their families' immediate needs.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. The group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters says states can keep managing anglers' catch of red snapper. The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council announced the decision Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta has prompted Louisiana to extend the deadline for fisheries' workers and businesses to apply for help under a coronavirus pandemic program. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that instead of ending Monday, the application period will now last through Nov. 23.  

The department has $14.6 million in federal coronavirus relief money for Louisiana's fishing industry.

