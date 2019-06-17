NEW ORLEANS — Sucré, the boutique-like purveyor of macaroons and other gourmet treats says it is closing its business after 13 years over financial profitability issues.

Sucre has four locations in the New Orleans metro area, including the French Quarter and Lakeside Shopping Center.

A note from the company said the closing is effective immediately.

“Thank you for your patronage of Sucré during these past 13 years,” says the statement. “Over the past year, our Executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability. It is with profound sadness that we must notify you that we are closing effective Monday, June 17, 2019."

“Your support of our products has touched our hearts and we will be forever grateful that you allowed us to expand your love for finer pastries in our community with our macarons, chocolates, gelatos, cakes and entremets.”