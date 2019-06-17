NEW ORLEANS — Many people were left wondering Monday why Sucré, the popular pastry shop, closed without any warning.

At the Sucré boutique on Magazine Street on Monday morning, locks were being changed, the lights were off and chairs were stacked on top of tables. It was the same scene at the pastry shop's locations in Metairie and the French Quarter as would-be customers stopped and stared in disbelief.



The note on the door said it all: “Permanently closed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

"We were very surprised. I just got a text from my friend cause we love to come here. We just live right down the block, so I was, like, 'I have to come see for myself.' we were very surprised and upset,” said Danielle Tenorio, a regular customer.

It was an unexpected end to the popular chain, which quickly made a name for itself after opening 13 years ago.



By midday Monday, staffers wheeled out items from the Magazine Street store. And while customers were sad, some employees were angry.

"Why don't you show a little respect? Thank you,” one former employee asked Eyewitness News.

The stores' management gave few reasons about why the shops were closing, saying only that they spent the past year trying to make them profitable.

While Sucré was often in the news for its sweet treats, co-founder Tariq Hanna quit suddenly last year after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.



Customers and those who work nearby were left to wonder what led to Monday's equally sudden closures, given Sucré’s popularity.

“People are constantly buying their stuff. The prices are what they are and people still buy stuff, no matter what because they know Sucré’s good. So I can't see that being the reason,” said customer Gretchcen Odau.

Now, customers are left to wonder why, and employees are trying to find new work. It's a sour taste left in the mouths of many who loved the sweets shop.

The company says refunds will be given for orders placed at least three days ago.

Sucré had four locations in the New Orleans metro area, including the French Quarter and Lakeside Shopping Center.

A note from the company said the closing is effective immediately:

“Thank you for your patronage of Sucré during these past 13 years,” says the statement. “Over the past year, our Executive team has operated in a responsible manner and has attempted to bring the company to financial profitability. It is with profound sadness that we must notify you that we are closing effective Monday, June 17, 2019."

“Your support of our products has touched our hearts and we will be forever grateful that you allowed us to expand your love for finer pastries in our community with our macarons, chocolates, gelatos, cakes and entremets.”