NEW ORLEANS — While most bakeries are trying to out-do each other with more filling and frosting, Gracious Bakery is doing more with less – sugar that is.

I know, it’s hard to believe when you see the large, ornate sprinkles faceted into the pink, purple or white glaze, but Gracious Bakery king cakes are the kind of sweet you could eat year-round.

“We make everything from scratch,” Gracious Bakery Chef and Owner Megan Forman said. “So the dough is not as sweet to start with. We have different kinds of fillings but they’re not sweetened really, there’s not a lot of sugar in them. Not to say that they’re not sweet, but that’s what sets them apart.”

Gracious Bakery is more known for it’s savory baked goods than it’s sweet ones. Fresh baguettes and croissants have been mainstays since they opened their doors six years ago and are still standouts at their new locations on St. Charles Avenue and the Nochi Café.

In fact, Forman didn’t plan on making king cakes at all.

“When we first started the bakery six years ago a bakery representative who sells us products came by and said ‘what’s your plan going to be for king cakes?’ I said ‘I don’t have a plan, I’m not going to make king cakes,’” Forman said. “He looked at me and said ‘you’re going to be making king cakes, so get your idea in mind.’”

Now, they’re a carnival tradition. Selling traditional cinnamon, almond queen cakes, the traditional french Gallet Des Rois and this year’s special Nectar Cream (based on the classic snoball), Gracious Bakery has found a way to stand out by showing a little restraint, while most bakeries are trying to go as decadent as they can.

Gracious Bakery King Cakes are available at any of their storefronts.

Gracious Bakery has locations Uptown at 4930 Prytania Street, in Mid-City at 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway and on the parade route at the corner of St. Charles and Sixth. They’re also operating the NOCHI Café by Gracious in the Warehouse District at 725 Howard Avenue.