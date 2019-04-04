These over-the-top rolls are generously topped with a warm brown sugar glaze and make the perfect addition to your morning coffee.

Recipe for Cinnamon Rolls with Brown Sugar Glaze

Ingredients

Dough

3/4 cup buttermilk, warm to the touch

4 egg yolks, room temperature

1 whole egg, room temperature

½ cup sugar

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, cut into pieces, room temperature

1 packet rapid rise yeast

4 cups all purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Filling

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ cups brown sugar

1 ½ tablespoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon salt

Glaze

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon flaky salt

Directions

Combine the buttermilk, egg yolks, egg, sugar, and one stick of the butter in a bowl and whisk until combined. (Set the other 1/2 stick of butter aside, you will use it in the kneading process). In a separate bowl, combine the rapid rise yeast (also known as instant yeast), flour, cornstarch, and salt and mix. Combine the dry ingredients with the wet, using your hands once the mixture starts to form a dough. Work the dough until the sides of the bowl are clean.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead until it is smooth and elastic. This will take about 15-20 minutes by hand (or about 10 - 12 using a stand mixer and dough hook). Next, it’s time incorporate the extra butter that was set aside earlier. To do this by hand, tear the dough apart in large chunks and use your hands to work the softened butter into the dough kneading it until the dough comes back together to form a smooth ball.

Allow the dough to rise for 2 - 3 hours in a buttered bowl covered with plastic wrap. You’ll know it has proofed for long enough when it has doubled in size.

Roll the dough out into an 18-inch by 12-inch rectangle and spread the 4 tablespoons of softened butter evenly on the dough. Mix the brown sugar, spices, and salt together and sprinkle on top of the buttered dough. Roll loosely into a log and cut into 12 even slices.

Transfer to two buttered 9 by 13 baking dishes and cover with plastic wrap. If you want to bake both the next day, put both in the refrigerator overnight. If you only wish to bake one pan of rolls, keep the other in the freezer for later use.

You can either move on to this step immediately, or you can refrigerate overnight. In the morning, take the pan out of the refrigerator and remove the plastic wrap. Turn the oven on to 200 degrees. Once it reaches temperature, turn the oven off and put the cinnamon rolls in. Allow them to rise (and double in size), this will take 30 minutes to 1 hour. Once they’ve doubled, turn the oven back on to 350 F and start a timer for 25 minutes. Cook until they are very lightly browned, about 25 to 30 minutes.

When the rolls have about 15 minutes left in the oven, combine the butter and sugar in a small saucepan on the stovetop. Heat over medium, stirring, until the sugar melts. Add the heavy cream, vanilla and salt and stir to combine. Slowly bring the mixture to a boil and then immediately remove from the heat. Let cool slightly until thickened.

Drizzle the brown sugar glaze over the rolls and serve immediately.

