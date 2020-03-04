JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — After closing for three days for cleaning, the Trader Joe's in Metairie is back open. It closed Tuesday when two employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular grocery chain announced the re-opening of its Jefferson Parish location Friday after it was closed to be disinfected.

There was no word on the infected workers' conditions. The last date they were in the store was March 23, the company said.

“We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts," the company published in the announcement on its website.

Trader Joe's is one of many stores that is offering a designated hour for senior shoppers during the coronavirus pandemic. That's from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m., the hour before the store typically opens.

As of Friday, six Trader Joe's locations across the country remained temporarily closed after at least one of their workers tested positive for the virus.

The company said it was "working hard to get each store open as soon as possible.”

