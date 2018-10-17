Need a quick pick-me-up? Try this 30-second snack hack on toast!
DIRECTIONS FOR MAKING NUTTY HONEY TOAST:
- Toast bread.
- Spread ricotta.
- Sprinkle pistachios.
- Drizzle honey.
- Garnish with fresh mint.
- Sprinkle with salt.
- Enjoy!
