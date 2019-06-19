ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At 103-years-old, Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins still manages to keep ahead of her competitors.

Monday, the 103-year-old set a new record at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, N.M. for the 50-meter dash in the women's 100+ division, KRQE reports.

In 2017, the former teacher from Baton Rouge, La., set the world record for her age group by completing the 100-meter dash in just under 40 seconds.

"I hope I'm inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of age," Hawkins said. "Everyday, when you're 103, is a miracle."

She told the television station that she likes to train in her gardens in Louisiana and sees running as a way to keep her mind and body sharp.

Before running, Hawkins said she competed in biking in the Senior Olympics. She says she has no plans on slowing down.

Read more on KRQE's website.