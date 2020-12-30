800 'Geaux Bags' care packages delivered for abused kids in foster care

Each bag is packed with love, essential clothing, and other items for the children.

NEW ORLEANS — There was a large delivery in New Orleans for the smallest victims of crime.

Wednesday, K.C. Kilpatrick, and her husband Kyle Baird delivered 800 “Geaux Bags” to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services located in the Benson Tower across from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The care packages will go to abused and neglected kids as they transition into the protective custody of foster care.

Each bag is packed with love, essential clothing, and other items for the children.

Kilpatrick started Project Geaux Bags 7 years ago after she took in two toddlers removed from drug-addicted parents.

They arrived at her home in Shreveport with the clothes on their backs, one diaper and a grocery store bag with a meth pipe inside.

“I just got mad,” Kilpatrick said. “I got mad that law enforcement rescuing them, they only have minutes to grab what they can. It’s not their fault so let’s help them.”

Kilpatrick recruited volunteers like former State Representative Walt Leger and Kelly Orgeron.

“You think about 6,000 children just like ours that come into custody of the state through no fault of their own, all year long, that might not have the most basic of necessities,” Leger said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

“Just get them prepared for a new start, hopefully, a better future,” Orgeron said. “Love on them. Give them these bags with everything they need and hopefully, that helps them.”

Each Geaux Bag costs about $100. They are customized for children ranging from infant to teenager.

Project Geaux Bags: The Geaux 4 Kids organization is in New Orleans dropping off bags of clothing & supplies for Louisiana children placed in protective custody. This is a volunteer effort. The group assembled about 1500 bags for foster children across the state. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/CuNfa2RkYs — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) December 30, 2020

“This time of year, it’s just an amazing service for this entity to be able to step up and partner with our government to deliver these care packages for these kids,” Leger said.

“This bag is just for the children,” Kilpatrick said. “There’s no political agenda or any other agenda except just to help the children.”

Geaux Bags have gone to more than 16,000 children and counting across Louisiana.

Click on this link for more information about the Project Geaux Bags program: https://www.geauxbags.org

