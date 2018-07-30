MARRERO, La. - Sam Cooper spends a lot of time at Wynhoven Healthcare Center in Marrero, La. But he's not a patient, he's a volunteer - the only volunteer in his 90s.

Cooper is 97-years-young and he has been volunteering at Wynhoven for the past seven years. He says he knows exactly who he is there to help:

"The old people," Cooper said with a smile. And to be clear, he is not one of them!

He's a Navy veteran who has been active all his life. He wanted to find some way to help, whether it is pushing wheelchairs, serving coffee or helping with bingo nights at Chateau de Notre Dame Assisted Living facility.

"Bingo is a big thing there. If they don't have it, they are upset," Cooper said. "They have to have the right card, the right chair to sit in."

It's a win-win situation

"It gives me something to do, and I enjoy helping others," he says. "I'm still young."

And everyone around him reaps the benefits.

