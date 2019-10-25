CINCINNATI — The heartwarming video of a baby with Down syndrome has taken the Internet by storm.

The National Down Syndrome Adoption Network shared a video of a recently adopted young girl smiling while looking into the camera to their Facebook page back on Oct. 7, and since then, it has generated more than 14 million views.

Along with the video, the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network captioned the post with, "New smiles are the best smiles!" In addition to the millions of views, the video has generated more than 132,000 reactions and over 21,000 comments since its posting.

The NDSAN is based in Cincinnati, and says it is "committed to providing support for families who are considering an adoption plan for their child, and for families who would like to adopt a child with Down syndrome."