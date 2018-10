A Louisiana fire department is welcoming seven new adorable crew members.

According to a report by WBRZ, a "baby boom" at the Zachary Fire Department has been happening over the past 11 months.

“Our family just got a little bigger!” the department shared on its Facebook page.

The social media post says the babies' names are Harper Lord, Harrison Scout Walker, Luke Wilks, Gavin Zachary, Sydney Douglas, Heidi Anders and Cullyn Grace Phenald.

