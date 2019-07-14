NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Storm Barry pushed into Louisiana Saturday, the storm's winds caused problems for thousands of residents - including power outages here in New Orleans.

WWL's Caresse Jackman came across a woman living in Treme off N. Rocheblave Street that was without power and relies on an electric oxygen machine. 

Darlene Searls pleaded for help because she and the surrounding area, including Dumaine Street, had been without power for nearly two hours.

"They have to hurry up and turn it back on for me, please, because it's getting warm and hot, and my respiratory is really bad," she explained. 

Searls added she wasn't able to leave the city because of her medical state and her car getting flooded out in a Wednesday torrential rain storm before Barry formed. While a relative in the area did come to check on her, Searls had a request for Entergy: "Please come turn our lights back on," she asked. 

(Can't see the videos below? Click here.)

Shortly after the live interview aired on WWL-TV, the community stepped up to help her. A cousin watching our coverage recognized Searls and brought over extra oxygen tanks that don't require electricity. We also got in a call from a Good Samaritan who wanted to offer help.

"Thank you so much, really, I'm blessed," she said. "I feel blessed." 

"I'm so thankful that y'all stopped, to help me, to talk to me, to find out what was going on," Searls added. "And y'all got some help rolling around up in here."

Searls also got her power back.

Post by 1798863650358262.

Barry made landfall as a weak Category 1 hurricane around 1 p.m. Saturday, before quickly deteriorating back to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm brought strong storm surges that pushed waters over levees in some places. It also dumped heavy rains across the Gulf - including in Alabama - though not in as large amounts as initially predicted. 

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Barry creeps north; tornado, flash flood warnings issued

The system is expected to continue pushing up through Louisiana and into the Mississippi River Valley in the coming days.

TROPICAL STORM BARRY

Weakened Barry rolls into Louisiana, drenches Gulf Coast

Video: Coast Guard rescues 12 trapped in Terrebonne Parish

Watch this confrontation between a gator fleeing Tropical Storm Barry's waters and a dog

10 PM Update: Barry expected to weaken to depression by Sunday

Gap in Plaquemines back levee plugged

GROSS! Tropical Storm Barry sends roaches, snakes, other critters a scurrying

Photos: Flooding, damage as Hurricane Barry makes landfall
01 / 33
Flooded streets as seen from the corner of Center Street and West Beach Parkway in Mandeville as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
02 / 33
Flooded streets as seen from the corner of Center Street and West Beach Parkway in Mandeville as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
03 / 33
Lockport as Hurricane Barry makes landfall
04 / 33
An animal takes shelter on a houseboat in Pointe-aux-Chênes in Terrebonne Parish as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
05 / 33
Myrtle Grove Estates as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
06 / 33
Pointe-aux-Chênes in Terrebonne Parish outside the flood gates as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
07 / 33
Pointe-aux-Chênes in Terrebonne Parish outside the flood gates as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
08 / 33
The north side of Eden Isles Drive in Eden Isle as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
09 / 33
The north side of Eden Isles Drive in Eden Isle as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
10 / 33
Barataria (past Joe’s Landing) as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
11 / 33
Flooded streets as seen from the corner of Center Street and West Beach Parkway in Mandeville as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
12 / 33
Flooded streets as seen from the corner of Center Street and West Beach Parkway in Mandeville as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
13 / 33
Flooded streets as seen from the corner of Center Street and West Beach Parkway in Mandeville as Hurricane Barry makes landfall.
14 / 33
A worker maneuvers a section of pipe to the ground as a crew raced to install drainage pumps in west Morgan City, La., Saturday morning July 13, 2019, as the winds and rain of Hurricane Barry approach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 / 33
Gordon Helman carries a business poster he picked up from the road as he rides his bike through stiff winds and stinging rain in Morgan City, La., Saturday morning, July 13, 2019. Helman said he was bored at home and wanted to "sightsee" what preparations the business community had employed in anticipation of Hurricane Barry's arrival. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
16 / 33
Karon Hill, left, and Celeste Cruz battle the wind and rain from Hurricane Barry as it nears landfall Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 33
Clouds cover the sky over New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)
18 / 33
The sky is cloudy as over Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive as little flooding is reported in New Orleans, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
19 / 33
Clouds cover the sky over New Orleans ahead of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
20 / 33
Wind blows through the trees as there is very little flooding from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans, Saturday, July 13, 2019 ahead of landfall of Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
21 / 33
Aimee Cutter, the owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barry is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time its center reaches the Louisiana coast, expected before noon local time. The storm is expected to weaken after it moves inland. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
22 / 33
A public works dump truck blocks the Morgan City, La., access to the Long-Allen Bridge in the background, ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. High buffeting winds are sweeping the truss bridge that crosses over the Atchafalaya River between the communities of Berwick and Morgan City. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
23 / 33
Alonda Da Costa walks her dog, Ohanna, in the French Quarter Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
24 / 33
Fred Foster makes a delivery on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
25 / 33
The Tchefuncte River seen from Water and Mulberry streets
26 / 33
The Tchefuncte River seen from Water and Mulberry streets
27 / 33
The Tchefuncte River seen from Water and Mulberry streets
28 / 33
The Peavine Road boat launch on the west side of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana.
29 / 33
“My backyard in Lacombe" says views Paige Gunter after Tropical Storm Barry made landfall in Morgan City as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning.
30 / 33
Overtopped levees in Dularge after Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Morgan Saturday Saturday morning.
31 / 33
Flooding in Pointe-Aux-Chenes near Hwy 665.
32 / 33
Damage from Hurricane Barry seen in Lockport.
33 / 33
Damage from Hurricane Barry seen in Lockport.