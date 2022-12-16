New Orleans police officer returns to work after shot in robbery attempt

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer is "back on the beat" after he was shot at a Mid-City bar while off-duty in October.
The New Orleans Police Department announced that Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, returned to work this week.
In Mid-October, Blackmon was in the 300 block of North Rendon Street when someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. A struggle ensued and Blackmon was shot once in the abdomen.
"I am very excited to return to the beat, to return to work serving my community," Blackmon said in a video posted on the department's social media accounts.
Blackmon thanked the citizens of New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and outgoing NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
"Without you guys, I wouldn't be here. Happy Holidays. Thank you!," Blackmon said.
