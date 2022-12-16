New Orleans police officer returns to work after shot in robbery attempt

Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, returned to work this week.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer is "back on the beat" after he was shot at a Mid-City bar while off-duty in October.

The New Orleans Police Department announced that Officer Louis Blackmon, a four-year veteran of the force, returned to work this week.

In Mid-October, Blackmon was in the 300 block of North Rendon Street when someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. A struggle ensued and Blackmon was shot once in the abdomen.

"I am very excited to return to the beat, to return to work serving my community," Blackmon said in a video posted on the department's social media accounts.

Blackmon thanked the citizens of New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and outgoing NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

"Without you guys, I wouldn't be here. Happy Holidays. Thank you!," Blackmon said.

He's Baccck! NOPD officer Louis Blackmon is 'Back on the Beat' after being shot while off-duty in October. He is thankful for the support of @mayorcantrell, Supt. Ferguson and entire Force! Welcome back to a dedicated public servant! pic.twitter.com/pP0HWzXy2A — New Orleans Police Department (@NOPDNews) December 16, 2022