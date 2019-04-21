NEW ORLEANS — People young and seasoned lined the streets to see those participating in the annual Historic French Quarter Easter Parade Sunday.



"This is my hometown and I came all the way from Los Angeles for this occasion," one woman said.



"I love it when people dress up and wear hats and the weather is fantastic today," said another.



People went all out to dress up for Easter Sunday. Women wore colorful pieces for the spring event, and one in particular made she the cast on her leg matched her outfit.

"It's a blue cast, I had it done pink just for today," the woman said.



The parade started from Antoine's restaurant and made its way throughout the French Quarter. Riders gave away stuffed animals and others gave away bunny ears and eggs to parade-goers.

The parade ended at the St. Louis Cathedral, where many lined up to get ready for Easter Mass.



"Lent is over and it's all about family," one man said.