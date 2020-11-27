Black Friday shopping experience looks different because of COVID-19 pandemic

Normal Black Fridays are now considered super spreader events. It’s why stores like Walmart, Target, and others, stayed closed on Thanksgiving.

ATLANTA — Normally, bargain shoppers would be getting ready to step into long lines for Black Friday deals. However, this year, like everything else, the day after Thanksgiving will look different.

And the changes even have some shoppers wondering what the experience will look like this time around.

“I’m curious to see what happens this year," said Eric Saulsberry.

“Throughout the year it’s been pretty chaotic in these stores," said Ashley Anderson.

Walmart will have health ambassadors to make sure people are wearing masks and only letting in small groups.

“Visits may be limited or timed, you may have to stand outside, and wear a mask," said Trae Bodge, a retail expert.

Some retailers, like Target, are allowing customers to reserve a spot online. Others are expanding curbside pickup and extending deals into December.

“I think this year with COVID it’s just best to do it all online, Shemario Winfrey said.

Many people agree. A survey from RetailMeNot shows 75 percent of people plan to shop online anyway.

With many people buying online, experts suggest shipping the gift to the person, so it arrives on time.