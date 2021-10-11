'Christmas is here!' Holiday decorations return to Jackson Square

Now the lights are back, not only bringing with it Holiday cheer but a sense of normalcy.

NEW ORLEANS — A special holiday tradition is returning to Jackson Square, but it's only the beginning of the holiday festivities in New Orleans.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc., decorates the square every year for the holidays to kick off "Holidays New Orleans Style," a two-month-long celebration to get the community in the holiday spirit. The celebration includes concerts, food and more. It runs until Jan. 6th.

This tradition spans three decades but due to the pandemic, the magic of the holidays did not appear in the French Quarter last year.

The decorations are not only bringing with it holiday cheer but a sense of normalcy.

"Oh, Christmas is here! They're all decorating all over the place. The lights are also coming up!" said Ana and Sharad Yogi, who were enjoying the decorations.

"We are absolutely thrilled! The bows are going up, the lights are coming out, people are walking through the French Quarter and look at the square and I can already see the big smiles," French Quarter Fest Inc. CEO Emily Madero said.

"I think people are really excited to welcome back in so many of the traditions that we've missed over the last couple of years," Madero said.

Find out more about "Holidays New Orleans Style" here.