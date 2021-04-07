Firework show and Independence Day celebration held in St. Bernard Parish

"This is about our freedom. This is what it is. It's what we fought for, Breau said.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — For nearly 40 years, St. Bernard Parish has been a spot to come together on Independence Day for a night of music, food, and an impressive fireworks show.

The free event is sponsored by the parish government.

It started with a small gathering at the Liberty Bell in front of the Civic Center where veterans ring the bell. Every year, Vietnam veterans, Hilton Breau and Norman Landry, show up to participate.

"This is about our freedom. This is what it is. It's what we fought for, Breau said.

"Too many people don't realize how we got freedom here. You go to these other countries, they don't have this type of freedom. You can't say what you want to say. You say what you want and you're in trouble in those other countries, but not in the United States," Landry said.

Freedom to dance, come together, and celebrate. It was all on display in Chalmette for the annual event. It brought an estimated several thousand people together.

"We come out here every year," Latrika Tousin said. "It's fun."

The fireworks show began at 9:45 and lasted about 20 minutes.