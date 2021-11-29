Holiday bonfires return this weekend

The Algiers Bonfire is on December 4th at 5:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Many holiday traditions are returning this year in the New Orleans area and the river parishes.

The Algiers Economic Development Foundation says they plan to host a bonfire event this weekend near the Algiers Point. The bonfire in Algiers honors the river parishes bonfires that happen on Christmas Eve.

Saint James Parish President Pete Dufresne said he is pleased the long tradition has returned to the river parishes. Parish leaders said so for more than 60 people have registered for the event.

"We are happy to share our unique tradition with visitors and tourists alike, but it was never meant to be a tourist attraction, just family togetherness, the community gets together, and we light the bonfires," Saint James Parish President Pete Dufresne said. "We have been doing this for over 100 years to light the pathway for Papa Noel to find his way to the river parishes to celebrate what Christmas really means."

The Saint James Bonfire starts on Christmas Eve at sunset.

