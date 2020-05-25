How you can safely celebrate Memorial Day around New Orleans

You can still go to restaurants, parks and beaches, but social distancing and wearing face masks is a must.

NEW ORLEANS — Before the pandemic, Memorial Day Weekend would be an ideal time to be in the city.



Everyone could come enjoy the city and stop by the National WWII Museum to remember our fallen soldiers today. But with the coronavirus, what you can do now is limited.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says there will be enforcement against large gatherings during this three-day weekend. She wants New Orleanians to have a nice weekend, safely.

The city is in phase one of reopening, with COVID-19 cases declining. The mayor says she wants to ensure we do not relapse to where we once were.

Still, there are several ways you can safely commemorate Memorial Day.

The World War II Museum will be open in the morning, but expect to see new safety guidelines while looking at the exhibits.

Like all businesses, the museum will operate at 25% capacity. And as a sign of gratitude, active military personnel and their families will be given free admission. Medical workers and first responders will also be able to attend for free.

The museum encourages guests to purchase tickets ahead of time online, and galleries and experiences will also have controlled attendance to limit crowds. That means a staff member will be letting only a certain amount of people in areas at one time.

There will also be more safety additions and cleaning protocols to limit the risk of infection.

The state-run Veterans Cemetery in Slidell and four other facilities in Louisiana will commemorate Memorial Day differently this year.

The cemeteries will not be open to the public, only to families and friends. The staff will hold small ceremonies that includes words of remembrance, raising of the flag and more.

Officials want any visitors to follow social distancing and other safety measures.

People can also view the ceremony at the Chalmette National Cemetery from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The cemetery will hold a virtual Memorial Day commemoration in conjunction with other national parks across the country.

However, the cemetery will have its pedestrian gates open and the public is still welcome to visit. Limited parking will be available outside the entrance gates.

The virtual ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at NPS.gov.

