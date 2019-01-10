NEW ORLEANS — Halloween is next up on the city's never-ending holiday celebration calendar, which means the beloved 'Skeleton House' on St. Charles Avenue is back for another season of satirical fun.

As WWL-TV photojournalist Adam Copus shows us, a lot of thought and hard work goes into this Halloween tradition. See behind the scenes with the organizers of the house below.

