Local fallen heroes honored in Slidell this Memorial Day

The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell paid special tribute with a ceremony where several families shared stories of their loved ones.

On Memorial Day 2023, families of fallen servicemen and women visited cemeteries in remembrance of their sacrifice. The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell paid special tribute with a ceremony where several families shared stories of their loved ones.

"Oh, he was special, a very inspiring young man," Ernest Collins said about his son, 22-year-old Army Specialist Caleb Collins.

Collins was a St. Augustine High School graduate. He was only 22 when he lost his life while stationed in Hawaii in 2015. He was honored with the Army's Soldier's Medal for jumping into the ocean trying to save a fellow soldier who was swept into the water by a powerful wave.

"It was the ultimate sacrifice. In that moment he did not think of himself," Collins said.

Collins and his wife sat next to other parents Monday who lost their children during service too.

"The morning of September 19, 2021, when a uniformed airman and chaplain knocked on our door, the significance of memorial day changed and has a more profound meaning. Our daughter Staff Sergeant Kaitlyn DeNardo, is one of the fallen that lie here among other heroes," said Dawn DeNardo, who lost her daughter, Air Force Staff Sergeant Kaitlyn DeNardo, in 2021.



The families remind others of the sacrifice and meaning behind this day.

"Memorial Day is not just a day to barbecue and have a day off. It’s a day to honor and remember the men and women who dedicated their lives to protect and serve our country," said Matthew Alder, nephew of Navy Petty Officer First Class Damon Williams.



"It really is something the rest of us take for granted," Collins said.

A wreath presentation, and gun salute, followed by the playing of taps paid tribute to the fallen at the ceremony.