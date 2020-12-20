x
Local motorcycle group helps to provide bikes for many children this Christmas

"We're really excited about giving kids an opportunity to get and get active take ownership of their bikes and really progress in a socially distant matter."

NEW ORLEANS — The Caramel Curves, an all-female motorcycle group is wanting to help families who may not get a Christmas gift this year.

Members in the all-female group teamed up with a local attorney to donate 100 bicycles and scooters.

"I was automatically on board, I wanted to get it approved by our team, but I knew they would be just as happy doing it just as I was, we already have a love for two wheels and to bless children at this time of wouldn't be right any other way,  Shanika Beatty a group member said.

The bike giveaway is December 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Central City.

"We're really excited about giving kids an opportunity to get and get active take ownership of their bikes and really progress in a socially distant matter," Robert McKnight, local attorney said.

To register your child for a bike email noseniorleftbehind0017@gmail.com or caramelcurvesmc@gmail.com

