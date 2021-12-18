LUNA Fete lights up New Orleans

There’s one more night to catch LUNA Fete – the lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 19.

NEW ORLEANS — LUNA Fete the annual celebration of lights, art, and technology is taking place this weekend on the pedestrian walk in front of the Morial Convention Center.

It’s a new location for the eighth year of the event but it's attracting tons of visitors who are excited to check out the show.

Brennan Steele is cooking up illusions at LUNA Fete for the fifth time.

“It’s kind of like making soup. So you bring together all the ingredients,” artist Brennan Steele said

Steele’s art on wheels features laser software, projectors, a 100-beer cooler, and his MacBook that runs the eye-catching show.

"I get fulfillment out of sharing with people," Steele said.

LUNA Fete is one of the few festivals that kept its date this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 artists are sharing their work at this year's festival.

Artist Patrick Henry said the festival is the fourth one that he's participated in this year. Pre-pandemic he'd take part in at least 24 festivals.

"Oh yeah, it’s perfect. I’m glad to see things are getting back to normal," said Henry.