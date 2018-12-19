(NEW ORLEANS) — Mark Ingram and some of his teammates spread Christmas cheer on Tuesday by buying toys with families who needed a little extra help this holiday season.

Ingram was arm-in-arm with kids at Target on Dec. 18 as he helped his youngest fans pick out Christmas presents for themselves. Each child got to spend $100 on anything in the store that caught their eye.

"I got some stuff to make beads and bracelets and then I got Legos," Karlay Brown said.

And Ingram was there to help out every step of the way.

"You know my gamer tag," Ingram told a child buying video games. "He got the headset so I can talk smack to you while I'm whooping you," Ingram joked.

Each child filled up a cart, making their Christmas wishes come true.

"It was so cool," Brown said.

The kids were selected from the Volunteers of America's Mentoring Children of Promise group. The organization helps children who have a parent in prison. For Ingram, it's personal.

"My father, growing up, he was in jail so I understand how that makes you feel, how that makes a family feel," Ingram said.

He's hoping he can spread some Christmas cheer to make life for these kids a little easier.

"I care, I'm here to support them," Ingram said. "You don't have to be a statistic, you don't have to be in that same situation, you can accomplish anything you want in this world as long as you put your mind to it."

So he hunted down items, picked out perfume and made sure every child left with memories to last a lifetime.

He helped the kids get every thing they wanted for Christmas. But this year he's asking for something that can't be found in a store.

"I want a Super Bowl," Ingram said. "If Santa can give me that I'll be good. I'll wait until February to get my Christmas present."