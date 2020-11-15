x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Holidays

New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway

The foundation is teaming up with Winn-Dixie to and giving away 600 turkeys for anyone.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Thanksgiving is 2 weeks away, and the Terron Armstead Foundation is hosting its first Turkey giveaway.

The foundation is teaming up with Winn-Dixie to and giving away 600 turkeys for anyone.

Normally the turkey giveaway would be held in person but this year, it's going to be to be drive thru event because of COVID.

"There are so many people who count on events like this on a yearly basis, I think it's important that in these rough times, and times of so many unknowns, it's still important that we do our best and figure out ways to make these things possibly make these things happen," Armstead said.

The giveaway is this upcoming Tuesday, November 17th at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church starting at 4:30.

Also, free flu shots will be available.

RELATED: Sheriff's Office, Ozanam Inn adapting to keep Thanksgiving traditions alive

RELATED: Louisiana's favorite Thanksgiving side? Survey says: Cornbread dressing
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020