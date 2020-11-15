New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway

The foundation is teaming up with Winn-Dixie to and giving away 600 turkeys for anyone.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Thanksgiving is 2 weeks away, and the Terron Armstead Foundation is hosting its first Turkey giveaway.

Normally the turkey giveaway would be held in person but this year, it's going to be to be drive thru event because of COVID.

"There are so many people who count on events like this on a yearly basis, I think it's important that in these rough times, and times of so many unknowns, it's still important that we do our best and figure out ways to make these things possibly make these things happen," Armstead said.

The giveaway is this upcoming Tuesday, November 17th at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church starting at 4:30.

Also, free flu shots will be available.