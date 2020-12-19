Preservation hall is wishing everyone a happy 'Halliday' ahead of their special project

“To be a part of this to help bring joy back to other donors and anybody else who wants it, sign me up,” said Johnson.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a holiday delivery, New Orleans style. For Ronell Johnson, it’s more than just about doing what he loves, which is play the trombone.

“Bringing joy to people, there it is,” said Johnson.

It’s part of Preservation Hall’s HALLiday Gram project. For $250, a Preservation Hall musician will show up with a two-song performance. It’s a way to bring personalized musical joy to people, while financially helping musicians like Johnson, who’s been out of work because of the pandemic.

“It’s been really difficult,” said Johnson. “I started to try to fill out a job application one day just to see, and what have you done, I play music. That’s what I’m qualified to do,” said Johnson.

He started playing professionally at the age of 12. He’s been a Preservation Hall musician for 17 years.

“To be a part of a delivery like this it’s right up my alley,” said Johnson.

This delivery Friday afternoon was the very first one, gifted to Annie Jones.

“It was such a joyous surprise. Nothing like that has ever happened to me,” said Annie Jones who lives on Esplanade Avenue.

“It was completely out of the blue,” said Jones. “It was really, really fun.”

The performance also comes with a gift bag of Preservation Hall swag, but it’s the sounds from that red trombone that hit all the right notes.

“It was just a nice reminder of what we love most about New Orleans,” said Jones.

It’s also a way to lift spirits, for everyone.

“To be a part of this to help bring joy back to other donors and anybody else who wants it, sign me up,” said Johnson.

These musical delivers are available to anyone in Orleans or Jefferson Parishes. The deadline to order is December 22 at 2p.m.