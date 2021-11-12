St. James Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee will return in 2021

The event, which is usually attended by thousands from around the world, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — St. James Parish officials announced Friday that the Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve will return for the 2021 holiday season.

The bonfires on the levee, a unique annual tradition, is meant to signal a lighted path for Papa Noel to travel to bring Christmas joy to the children of the River Parishes. The event, which is usually attended by thousands from around the world, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am overjoyed to have this special event return to our community this year. I want to thank our parish council, festival of the bonfires officials, and our local leaders for working together to ensure this event was made possible again this year.," Parish President Pete Dufresne said. "I look forward to sharing in the holiday season with our residents and I know this Christmas will be one to remember."

Permits will be required for families planning to build a bonfire on the levee. Those permits will be available starting Nov. 20 at the St. James Parish Welcome Center in Gramercy. Bonfire construction can not begin until Nov. 21.

More information, including downloadable permit applications, can be found online at www.stjamesla.com.

The parish said the 2021 bonfire season is from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27 only, and no one may access the levee before Nov. 21 for any bonfire-related activities.