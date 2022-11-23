What are you thankful for in 2022?

We set up along the lake at Lafreniere Park and asked people to write down what they are giving thanks for, this year.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It’s been a difficult year for many people whether it’s the lingering effects of COVID-19, inflation, crime and even politics. Thanksgiving Day is a time to try and push aside what ails us, sit down with family and friends, and count our blessings.

We set up along the lake at Lafreniere Park and asked people to write down what they are giving thanks for, this year. Family was a popular answer.

“Extended family and friends and we all have the opportunity for “Friendsgiving” and Thanksgiving opportunities to be together,” Lee Savage said. “We love this time of year; we get to visit our extended family and immediate family.”

“It’s a lovely time to pause and enjoy what’s really important,” Lori Liriano said.

“For me, that’s being with my family, my kids, my beautiful grandkids.”

Logan Savage said he’s thankful for his parents. “Not all people have parents, and we live in a very good neighborhood.

Some are thankful for faith and love.

“God created everything in life, right,” Makayla Mangano said. “He technically made all of us. Pretty much we’re all his children and he loves, each and every one of us the same amount.”

Hamid Sayah said, “It’s my mom. It’s my dad. It’s my family. I can’t believe it. The love of family is everything here in the world.”

And the pets that love us unconditionally.

“I was just telling the kids, I was glad I had the dogs because it would be so lonely and sad without them to play with and keep me company when no one was around,” Melanie Shiell said.

Others are thankful for their health.

“I’m 75 years old, knock-on wood, I’ve still got my health.,” James Dunn said. “I’m doing everything I can to exercise and eat right. Just had my first grandchild. I’m really thankful for that.”

“You never know if you’re going to live to see tomorrow,” Khadijah Lee said. “I’m grateful and thankful that I get to go out and do the things I want to do.”

For some, every day is a blessing.

“Thankful for being alive,” Jerome McCants said. “Take it day by day. I’m a bad diabetic, so I take it day by day and love my family.”

“Try to go day by day, you know, expressing gratitude,” Jerran Brown said. “There’s always something to be grateful for.”

It’s one thing to count our blessings, it’s another to try and make those blessings count throughout the year. Something to think about as we head into the holiday season.