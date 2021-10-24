The ghost of haunted houses, The Mortuary, is alive again...barely

This year, guests can enjoy the mortuary's own version of Dante's Inferno by showing a negative PCR test or vaccine card with at least one dose.

NEW ORLEANS — Halloween is a week away, which means haunted houses are in full swing.

While some are returning after taking a hiatus due to COVID, The Mortuary adapted its haunted house to continue the thrills.

This year, the New Orleanian ghosts return to the Mortuary.

"I've been waiting for this moment a long time," said Aikum Bedi.

His younger sister wasn't as excited.

"I haven't. No!" said Gurbani.

"Survival rate of 56 percent so I don't know. One of us is going to make it, one of us isn't," said Brian Orsado.

This is the first year since the pandemic started that The Mortuary is almost back to its old tricks. The mask mandate is still in place and small groups who came together go in one at a time.

"Adversity creates creativity," said Creative Director, Christian Stokes.

This year, guests can enjoy the mortuary's own version of Dante's Inferno by showing a negative PCR test or vaccine card with at least one dose.

"It's pretty easy," Mary O'Neil said while waiting in line.

"I have my vaccination card on my phone, I love the mask. It's got the Halloween theme," she gleefully said.

The Mortuary's been scaring the bageebees out of people for 15 years in a house built in 1872 that is said to have spirits lingering about.

"The supernatural of New Orleans, the legend, the history, it all lends itself and helps us have an incredible Halloween season," Stokes said."So, we want to be a part of the community and give back."

The historic haunted house is doing so in more ways than one by collaborating with the Blood Center.

"Right now our blood supply is lower than I've ever seen it and it's partnerships like this that really make a big big difference," said Paul Adams, The Blood Center.

"We've had over ten thousand blood donations over the years and each blood donation can save up to three lives," Stoke said.

There are incentives. Those who donate can get a free VIP ticket, moving you and your guests to the front of the line.

"Last night we had it wrapped around the corner so that VIP ticket is worth it's weight in gold sometimes," Stokes said.

"There's a lot of things we can do to contribute to our community and this is a super easy thing to do, " said Sarah Pierce, who donated blood on Sunday.

It's a COVID safe passage to the dark side all while giving back to your community.

Remember if you are feeling sick at all you're asked to stay home so the Halloween fun can continue.