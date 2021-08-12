Washington Parish Sheriff's office save Christmas, arrest Grinch

The Grinch will have no bond set and will remain in jail until Christmas has passed.

NEW ORLEANS — Christmas is saved in Washington Parish after Sheriff Randy Seal announced that he arrested the Grinch. Seal says arrangements have been made and the Grinch will not have a bond set.

With no bond set, the Grinch will remain in jail until Christmas has passed.

Sheriff Seal said the Grinch a 56-year-old green male from Mount Crumpit near Whoville, had been hiding in Washington Parish. The Grinch was allegedly waiting to steal Christmas trees, ornaments, decorations and presents from children in the parish.

Sheriff Seal also said, “We received a tip from Cindy Lou, of Whoville, who told us Grinch was heading to our parish. We set up surveillance and were able to spot his dog, Max, who was traveling on the shoulder of Highway 10 between Bogalusa and Franklinton. We secretly placed a microphone on his collar and let him go. Thankfully, he went to Grinch who was hiding in the woods near Highway 62. Grinch tells his dog everything, so we were able to listen in on his plans to ruin Christmas.”

Investigators were able to catch the Grinch after a short foot chase. Following the chase, investigators told the Grinch they had listened to him confess his plan to his dog. The Grinch responded by saying, “How could it be so? It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!”