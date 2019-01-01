Recently, aerial footage has captured cities like Los Angeles and New York lighting up with fireworks on the Fourth of July and other holidays.

Well, it looks like New Orleans gave those cities a run for their money at midnight during its New Year's Eve Tricentennial celebration.

Drone footage taken by WWL-TV viewer Andrew Morales shows the Crescent City explode with color after the fleur-de-lis dropped in the French Quarter at midnight.

Starting off a little mild, things turn awesome about thirty seconds into the video when flashes of green, purple, red and yellow start to pop as far as the eye can see.

Then, a minute into the video shows a firework display that you have to see to believe.

There were four different firework shows put on by city throughout New Year's Eve, with the final display at the Jax Brewery at midnight.

Regardless of the city going all-out for New Orleans' Tricentennial New Year's Eve, residents clearly carried their weight to make the Big Easy's display one to be remembered.