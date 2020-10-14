Winn-Dixie set to close for the Thanksgiving holiday

Employees were notified of the day off due to their hard work during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, Winn-Dixie locations will be closed for the day. Meaning employees get to spend the holiday as they please but Winn-Dixie customers will also need to shop ahead of the holiday.

The President & CEO of Southeastern Grocers Anthony Hucker expressed in a letter to employees that he was inspired by the teamwork and dedication that he witnessed by them as they work during the pandemic.

“You have worked diligently and with extraordinary kindness to provide our customers with a safe and friendly place to shop in this time of great need and adversity,” Hucker said. “The care, commitment and camaraderie displayed by all of our store, pharmacy and store support associates have brought us together and helped our company become a certified Great Place to Work.”

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Hucker ended the letter stating that it is important to show kindness and gratitude toward each other.

Three other grocery stores also owned by Southeastern Grocers will close on Thanksgiving Day as well. Those include BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket. Those stores are located within seven states in the United State: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.